Duane Virgil Shillinger
Duane Virgil Shillinger 1938- 2020 Duane Shillinger passed away Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He had been in ill health for several years - suffering from recurring vasculitis, heart

disease and kidney failure.

Duane was born May 19, 1938 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Merna and Virgil Shillinger. He

lived and attended school in Wyola, Montana until third grade when the family moved to

Sheridan. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1956 and immediately joined the Navy.

He served twenty months in North Africa and then was assigned to a ship which gave him the

opportunity to visit various ports of call in the Mediterranean. After his discharge he attended

Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming. After graduation he went to work at the State

Penitentiary as their first social worker in 1967. Throughout the years he held several positions.

He was appointed Warden in 1979, a position he held for the next sixteen years until his

retirement in 1995.

Duane was a man of many interests and talents. He authored two books on Wyoming's

penal system and a murder mystery with a sequel. He was involved in ham radio for nearly fifty

years' operating station NN7H. He loved to bead and made several walking sticks, pipes and

other items.

After retirement he and Darlene traveled extensively in their R.V. spending some of each

year in Arizona. He served on the Rawlins Police Commission and served as a bailiff for the

District Court Judge, Ken Stebner and Municipal Court Judge, Dave Erickson. Before his illness

he was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene, of 63 years; son, Craig (Judy); daughters, Sheri and

Bonnie; sister, Janice (Jim) Lockhart; brother, Jerry (Terry) Anderson; brother-in-law, Duane

Buchholz; grandchildren: Reggie (Christine), Nyle, and Tori (Tyler) Thomas; and five greatgranddaughters: Madison, Ella and Emma Shillinger; and Valentina and Mila Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Wrethel Brotherson and Maude Shillinger ;

parents, Merna and Wade Anderson; and Virgil and Margaret Shillinger; and two nephews, Kent

Schreibeis and Colby Anderson.

Services are planned for Thursday, June 25th, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in

Rawlins with Pastor Wiley officiating.



Published in Rawlins Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
