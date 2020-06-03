Ernest Walter Bernal 1948- 2020 Ernest "Ernie" Walter Bernal, age 71, formerly of Rawlins, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness from emphysema. Ernest was born on November 27, 1948 at home in Cleveland, New Mexico to the late Abenencio "Joe A." and Seferina "Maria" (Sanchez) Bernal. When Ernest was 5 years old, his parents and his eight brothers and sisters moved to Rawlins, Wyoming. Ernest attended public school in Rawlins and did move away occasionally. His love for home always brought him back. He married Frances Saiz from Ely, Nevada in 1966 and together they had three children. Although they divorced in 1985; they stayed close and cherished their friendship. Ernie worked for General Motors in Pontiac, Michigan until he had his first episode with Schizophrenia; at which time his mental health declined and he became disabled. As a child he was always trying to talk mom and dad into letting him have a pet. He taught himself to play guitar and loved play music with his family and friends. He also loved to hunt and fish and remembered doing so with dad. Although, Ernie struggled in life, he always felt grateful for his life and family and their support, and he loved spending time with family. Ernest will be sadly missed by his three adult children; Ernest, Jr. (Kami) Bernal and Rosario Fredrick Bernal of Rock Springs; and Valerie Ruiz from Nevada; his twelve grandchildren, and his eight great grandchildren. He is survived by five sisters, Maria Ortez, Michigan; Toni Leal, Cheyenne; Vangie (Duce) Warren, Colorado; and Lillian Guevara and Marilynn (James) Ross from Rawlins; a sister-in-law, Regina Bernal, Nevada; three brothers, Adolph (Irene), Rawlins; Albert, Michigan; and Robert (Rosie), Colorado; and over 100 nieces and nephews. Ernest was preceded in death by a granddaughter; his parents; three brothers, Juan, Ernest and Rudy Bernal; a sister, Ramona Anna Stroud; sisters-in-law, Vangie Bernal and Betty Lou Bernal; several brothers-in-law, Roberto Ortez, Leslie Leal; Jack W. Stroud, and Vicente Guevara; and several nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Jacoby Funeral Home, 702 W. Walnut Street, Rawlins, Wyoming, officiated by Ernest's nephew, Pastor Adrian A. Bernal, D.Min. Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Viewing of complete obituary and tributes and condolences may be read and offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
Published in Rawlins Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.