Fred N. Sisneros 1965- 2020 Fred N. Sisneros, 55, of Cheyenne passed away October 7, 2020 in Cheyenne.
He was born March 30, 1965 in Rawlins, WY to Benito and Magdalena Sisneros. He was a foreman in the construction business, and was an avid photographer.
He is survived by his son, Dustin Henry of Centennial CO; siblings, Eloisa Gallegos of Rawlins, Virginia Rowden of Evanston, WY, Juanita Romero of Columbus Ohio, Rosie Sanchez of Rawlins, Terry Mendoza of Cheyenne, Sharon Sisneros of Yukon, OK, Marvin Sisneros of Columbus, Ohio, Michael Sisneros of Rawlins and Nathan Gallegos of Albuquerque.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Nancy Cervantes and Patrita Hendricks.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Jacoby Funeral Home in Rawlins. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
If anyone wishes to help with funeral costs, please go to https://gf.me/u/y356qb
