1/
Fred N. Sisneros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred N. Sisneros 1965- 2020 Fred N. Sisneros, 55, of Cheyenne passed away October 7, 2020 in Cheyenne.

He was born March 30, 1965 in Rawlins, WY to Benito and Magdalena Sisneros. He was a foreman in the construction business, and was an avid photographer.

He is survived by his son, Dustin Henry of Centennial CO; siblings, Eloisa Gallegos of Rawlins, Virginia Rowden of Evanston, WY, Juanita Romero of Columbus Ohio, Rosie Sanchez of Rawlins, Terry Mendoza of Cheyenne, Sharon Sisneros of Yukon, OK, Marvin Sisneros of Columbus, Ohio, Michael Sisneros of Rawlins and Nathan Gallegos of Albuquerque.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Nancy Cervantes and Patrita Hendricks.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Jacoby Funeral Home in Rawlins. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

If anyone wishes to help with funeral costs, please go to https://gf.me/u/y356qb.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rawlins Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved