John Cully, Jr. 1944- 2020 Jack graduated from Rawlins High in 1962 and went on to the University of Wyoming where he studied geology and petroleum engineering. He joined the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict and spent two years at Fort Belvoir, VA where he was an engineering instructor.During Jack's youth, he was known throughout the Rawlins community as the "Egg Boy," delivering fresh eggs on a weekly basis to individual families. His customers remarked on his politeness and honesty; characteristics he maintained throughout his well-mannered life.His work career as a foreman at Arch Mineral, aka Arch Coal of Wyoming, began in his twenties and continued for 27 years. He retired in 1999.Jack was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Roswell.He was a proud member of the Elks Lodge and served as Exalted Ruler in 1979-1980. He enjoyed working and socializing in Lodges 609 and 969 in Rawlins and Roswell, respectively.Jack was part of the Director's Staff as a Shriner and was devoted to contributing to the cure of the crippled children in the shrine hospitals, particularly the hospital in Salt Lake City.Jack was a University of Wyoming football season ticket holder for 40 years and a member of Cowboy Joe Club. Neither snow nor ice would prevent the 100 mile drive to home games in Laramie. He followed the team as far as San Diego and Hawaii.Once Jack was put under the care of Kindred Hospice, he went to Peachtree Village to live with his wife. Up until then he was under the loving care of Sheila, James and Connie Ortega and Sheila's son Jason and Connie's daughter Malinda, who brought him so much joy.Jack is survived by his wife "T.K." of 33 years of Roswell, NM, his sister Leola "Sug" Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO, two nephews Michael Peterson (Tiffany) of Ft. Collins, CO and Stephen Peterson (Cori) of Littleton, CO, as well as great niece Ruby Peterson and great nephew Jack Peterson, and numerous cousins, and two sisters-in-law EAnn DeVeny Gilmer of Ashland, OH and Tricia Vredenburg of Chariton, IA, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-like cousin, Gene Cully, and several aunts and uncles.Per Jack's wishes, he will be included in the annual Elks Memorial Service to be held at the Elks Lodge at 1720 N. Montana Avenue in Roswell, NM on the first Sunday in December, 2020. Please join us.