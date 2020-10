Or Copy this URL to Share

1968- 2020 Jonathan C Schnal, 52, of Encampment died October 7. He passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins. A memorial service will be at the Calvary Church in Encampment on Thursday, October 15th beginning at 10:00 am. Condolences may be emailed to schnalfamily@gmail.com.



