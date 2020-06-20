Joseph Raymond Pennington 1928- 2019 Joseph Raymond Pennington, 91, passed away peacefully December 14, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.Please come join his family in a Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rawlins Depot.Joe (JR) was born May 9, 1928 in Rawlins to Katherine and Purcer Pennington. He attended school at Rawlins until his enlistment in the United States Navy, December, 1945. He was stationed in San Diego, CA and served on the U.S.S. Current as a Quartermaster Third Class until his Honorable discharge, October, 1947. He then returned home to Rawlins, Wyoming where he spent the rest of his life.In 1948, Joe met the love of his life, Ivadell (Ivy) Frasier and they were married December 12, 1949. Joe worked on the UPRR until attending school to be an electrician. Upon completion of school, he worked for a few electrical companies and then worked for Childress Electric until his return to the UPRR as an Engineer until the time of his retirement.Joe is survived by two daughters, Cindy Baldwin and Teresa (Terry), of Torrington, WY. His grandchildren, Jodell (Baldwin) Warnke (Kyle) of Sheridan, WY, James (JJ) Spencer (Robin) of Rawlins and Tyler Spencer of Shell, WY. Great grandchildren Gabrielle (Brandon) Bowers of Buffalo, WY, Paden Koltiska of Washington, Cody Spencer of Florida and Taylor Spencer of Indiana, Savannah and Jonathan (Susan) Umberger of Rawlins. Great great grandchildren Paisley Bowers of Buffalo and Karen Kay Umberger of Rawlins, WYJoe was a member of Elks Lodge 609, Shriner with the Foot Patrol, and the Seminoe Boat Club.Joe loved spending many years out at Seminoe Boat Club, loved his CARS, and dancing. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.Joe was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ivy on June 11, 1991.