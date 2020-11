Or Copy this URL to Share

1942- 2020 Karen Lee Hiatt, 78, of Sincalir died November 20. at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. She was born on October 25, 1942 in Hanna, Wyoming. Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of cremation. Services will be at a later date and donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School.



