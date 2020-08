Or Copy this URL to Share

1956- 2020 Kevin Paul Reeves, 63, of Rawlins died July 27. 2020, at his home. His memorial service will be held at Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel at 702 W. Walnut Street on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



