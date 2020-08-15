Linda Flores 1956- 2020 Linda Flores was born on February 24th., 1956 in Rawlins, Wyoming. She is preceded in death by her brothers Wilford and Jerry, and her loving and joyful parents Patricio and Elviria Flores. She is survived by her siblings Nabor, Arcie and Fil, her children Nick and Tina, and her beloved grandchildren Viktor, Kaylee, and Brittnay.



Linda graduated from Rawlins High School in 1974. Shortly after, she was married to Rodney Weber. They raised two children together during their 20 year marriage. She also was a beloved tia and took an active role in all her nieces and nephew's lives. Linda was a waitress at several local establishments and brought joy to all her customers. She had the ability to make you her friend instantly. Her smile and joy were truly shared by all who were lucky enough to be near her.



In later years Linda moved to Casper, Wyoming where she met James Connor. They shared a life together for 12 years working towards their dreams. They recently accomplished those dreams opening their thrift and consignment store in Glenrock, Wyoming. They quickly became a valued presence in the community. Linda volunteered at the Glenrock Senior Center and the Glenrock Food Bank, as well as serving as a Food Bank board member.



Please come celebrate Linda's life on 8/22 at 10 am at the Higgins Hotel in Glenrock, Wyoming. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are encouraged. Please thank the Higgins Hotel, Glenrock Florists, and Glenrock friends and community in the obituary.



