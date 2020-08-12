Lois M. Seldomridge 1941- 2020 Lois M. Seldomridge, resident of Rawlins, WY, passed away on 8/5/2020 at Cheyenne Medical Center at the age of 78 years.



Lois was born on 09/23/1941 to Chester and Esther Tabor in Dale, Johnson County, Arkansas.



She worked 25 years for IRS. Her interests and hobbies included karkoke, crafting, traveling, taking pictures, loved her flower garden, and serving on the Election Board.



She will be sadly missed by her daughter; Shawn Claypool, three brothers; Leslie D. Tabor, Wesley E. Tabor (Carole), and Conley F. Tabor (Patti), four sisters; Sue Cureton, Catherine Lawrence, Ginny Autio (Kelly Anderson) and Lynda F. Brown, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her mom & dad, son; Michael, sisters; Betty Glenn, Bonnie LeBlanc, Myrtle Russell, and Evelyn Zeiger.



The memorial service will be held at the Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel on August 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wyoming Diabetic Assn. A full obituary will be on the Jacoby website.



