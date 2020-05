Or Copy this URL to Share

1929- 2020 Marjean Cole, 90, of Casper died May 21 at Central Wyoming Hospice Home. She was born October 2, 1929, in Hardin, Montana. Burial location is at Rawlins Cemetery. Services will be held at a future date.



