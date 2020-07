Or Copy this URL to Share

1929- 2020 Marjean Stork Cole, 90, of Casper, Wyoming died May 21. Jacoby Funeral Home was in charge of cremation. A memorial service will be on July 10th at the Christ United Methodist Church in Casper, Wyoming beginning at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will be on July 11th at the Rawlins Cemetery beginning at 10:00 am.



