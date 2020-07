Or Copy this URL to Share

1959- 2020 Mark Leroy Brown, 61, of Sinclair died June 23. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to assist with end of life expenses.



