Mary Belle Lambertsen 1937- 2020 Mary Belle Lambertsen, 83, of Rawlins, Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. Born July 30, 1937, in Florence, Colorado, she is predeceased by her parents James Chester Stephens and Mary Verdier Assig of Florence, Colorado; her loving husband Robert Lambertsen; their daughter Lauren Kay Lambertsen (both of Rawlins); and her brother Clyde Stephens (Green River).



She met Robert (Bob) Morris Lambertsen and they were married on April 10, 1958. They moved to her family home where they raised two children, Robert M. Lambertsen and Lauren K. Lambertsen. She loved spending time at their cabin and sharing it with family and friends. Many hours were spent playing cards, riding 4 wheelers, putting puzzles together and watching the wildlife. Mary Belle also enjoyed sewing and rarely passed up a quilt shop. You could always find her at her machine creating something beautiful.



In later years Mary Belle loved traveling to see her son in Hawaii and driving through Yellowstone with him. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Braxton and Amy, and getting the chance to be part of their lives. Mary Bell treasured her friends and became family to many of them. Long time friends Randy, Windi, Desi Cragoe and Jhett Waters were blessed to be included in their family.



Mary Belle was a member of the Rawlins Museum board, did volunteer work with the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Auxiliary and a long-standing member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.



Mary Belle was an active member with PEO Chapter A, in Rawlins, Wyoming. She joined PEO on April 20,1970, during her 50 year membership she held many positions in the club. She was most proud of her time as the Wyoming State PEO President from 1984-1985. She made many lifelong friends and treasured those friendships always.



She is survived by her son Robert (Bobby) Lambertsen (Hawaii) grand daughter Amy Lambertsen (South Carolina), grandson Braxton Lambertsen (Rawlins), her nephews Bill Stephens (Riverton) and his wife Sue and James Chester Stephens, great nephews Joshua and Becket Stephens and her sister-in-law Karen Lambertsen.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Mary Belle on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bolton Park from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers a contribution to Rawlins PEO Chapter A would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be mailed to:



PEO Chapter A



c/o Wendy Thorvaldson



725 Scarlet



Rawlins, WY, 82301



