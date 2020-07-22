Mildred May Drummond 1935- 2020 Mildred "Millie" May (Hanson) Drummond of Rawlins passed away July 7, 2020 in Casper, WY.



Mildred was born on September 7, 1935, to Albert and Clara (Morris) Hanson in Bemidji, MN. The Hanson family moved to Custer, SD, in 1942 and then relocated to Hanna, WY, in 1945.



Mildred married Robert Paul Drummond on July 3, 1956, and together they made their home in Rawlins, WY ,and had three sons Alva, Robert, Jr., and Danny. Over the years, they built several family businesses together including Bunny Bread, Wonder Bread, Burger Boy and Drummond Refrigeration.



She faced many health issues over the years but always beat the odds and battled through; including being diabetic and eating far too many sweets while denying that she liked them to begin with. Mildred was a one of a kind person and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Her arms, heart and door were always open to anyone in need. She will always be remembered for her incredible patience, honesty, generosity and the ability to see the best in everyone. She was a neighborhood mom to many and an atypical grandma that would say something inappropriate and go along with any idea her grandkids had. She was a talented quilter and sewer and enjoyed traveling around and sightseeing and spending time with all of her family.



Mildred is survived by her sons, Alva (Deana), Robert, Jr., and Danny Drummond; her sisters Jean Murray and Rose Patras; her grandchildren, Carrie (Brandon) Schimelpfenig and Eric Drummond; great-grandchildren, Sydney Drummond, Addison and Noah Schimelpfenig; step grandchildren Bryan, Brandon and Janaya Gartner; and step great-grandchildren Aylssa, Beau and Tegan Gartner, Makayla and Alivia Welch; daughters of the heart Kelly Maes and Jane Drummond; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, her siblings Dick, Elmer, Alfred, Tom, Harry, Betty and Edith, her grandsons Kailan and Cody Drummond, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A private family celebration of life will be held.



