1/1
Nabor "Tony" Flores
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nabor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nabor "Tony" Flores 1955- 2020 Nabor "Tony" Flores, 65, of Laramie died on August 31, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Tony was born February 13, 1955 to Patricio and Elviria (Jiron) Flores in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Tony served in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 - 1979. He later became a hairdresser and did that for several years. He was a member of the Catholic Church.

He married Sammy Deal on October 20, 2015 in Casper, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.

He is survived by his husband, Sammy Deal Flores; his children, Linda Flores and Sabrina (Mitch) Ecker; his grandchildren, Dezarey Garcia, Raymond DeGracia, Issac Pino, Carmen Armijo, Brayden Ecker, and Carlos Armijo; and great-grandchildren Jayden Garcia, Darrien Garcia, and Drae Pino.

Tony's family will hold a private inurnment at a later date.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rawlins Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved