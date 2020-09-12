Nabor "Tony" Flores 1955- 2020 Nabor "Tony" Flores, 65, of Laramie died on August 31, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Tony was born February 13, 1955 to Patricio and Elviria (Jiron) Flores in Rawlins, Wyoming.
Tony served in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 - 1979. He later became a hairdresser and did that for several years. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
He married Sammy Deal on October 20, 2015 in Casper, Wyoming.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
He is survived by his husband, Sammy Deal Flores; his children, Linda Flores and Sabrina (Mitch) Ecker; his grandchildren, Dezarey Garcia, Raymond DeGracia, Issac Pino, Carmen Armijo, Brayden Ecker, and Carlos Armijo; and great-grandchildren Jayden Garcia, Darrien Garcia, and Drae Pino.
Tony's family will hold a private inurnment at a later date.
