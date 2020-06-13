Nathan Lawrence Gray 1958- 2020 Nathan L. Gray "Jr.", at age 79, went to rest on June 7, 2020 in
his hometown of Hot Springs, MT. After graduating from Hot Springs
High School in 1958, Nate enlisted in the US Navy in service as an
Assault Boat Cockswain with honorable discharge in 1963. Nate has a
number of years championing saddle bronc, bareback bronc, and bull
riding. Nate started his law enforcement career with Wyoming's Carbon
County Sheriff's department in the mid-1980s. After 35 years of
dedication to law enforcement, Nate retired as an Investigator with
the CSKT's Flathead Tribal Police. Nate enjoyed his time with family
and friends recreating in the woods and mountains, whether hunting,
fishing, or taking in the view.
Nate, first born son to Nathan Frank Gray and Thelma Imogene Pablo,
has two brothers that preceded in death, Thomas K. Gray and Richard A.
Gray. Nate's surviving relatives include siblings Sandra J. Gray,
Judith A. Hewankorn, Alicia M. Gray, and Leonard W. Gray. Nate also
has four daughters, a son, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation was held Friday, June 12 at Foster Funeral Home in
St. Ignatius, MT with funeral services at 3:00 PM at the St. Ignatius
Longhouse. Burial will follow at Ronan Cemeteries.
Published in Rawlins Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.