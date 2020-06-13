Nathan Lawrence Gray
1958 - 2020
Nathan Lawrence Gray 1958- 2020 Nathan L. Gray "Jr.", at age 79, went to rest on June 7, 2020 in

his hometown of Hot Springs, MT. After graduating from Hot Springs

High School in 1958, Nate enlisted in the US Navy in service as an

Assault Boat Cockswain with honorable discharge in 1963. Nate has a

number of years championing saddle bronc, bareback bronc, and bull

riding. Nate started his law enforcement career with Wyoming's Carbon

County Sheriff's department in the mid-1980s. After 35 years of

dedication to law enforcement, Nate retired as an Investigator with

the CSKT's Flathead Tribal Police. Nate enjoyed his time with family

and friends recreating in the woods and mountains, whether hunting,

fishing, or taking in the view.

Nate, first born son to Nathan Frank Gray and Thelma Imogene Pablo,

has two brothers that preceded in death, Thomas K. Gray and Richard A.

Gray. Nate's surviving relatives include siblings Sandra J. Gray,

Judith A. Hewankorn, Alicia M. Gray, and Leonard W. Gray. Nate also

has four daughters, a son, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation was held Friday, June 12 at Foster Funeral Home in

St. Ignatius, MT with funeral services at 3:00 PM at the St. Ignatius

Longhouse. Burial will follow at Ronan Cemeteries.

Published in Rawlins Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
