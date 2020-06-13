Nathan Lawrence Gray 1958- 2020 Nathan L. Gray "Jr.", at age 79, went to rest on June 7, 2020 in



his hometown of Hot Springs, MT. After graduating from Hot Springs



High School in 1958, Nate enlisted in the US Navy in service as an



Assault Boat Cockswain with honorable discharge in 1963. Nate has a



number of years championing saddle bronc, bareback bronc, and bull



riding. Nate started his law enforcement career with Wyoming's Carbon



County Sheriff's department in the mid-1980s. After 35 years of



dedication to law enforcement, Nate retired as an Investigator with



the CSKT's Flathead Tribal Police. Nate enjoyed his time with family



and friends recreating in the woods and mountains, whether hunting,



fishing, or taking in the view.



Nate, first born son to Nathan Frank Gray and Thelma Imogene Pablo,



has two brothers that preceded in death, Thomas K. Gray and Richard A.



Gray. Nate's surviving relatives include siblings Sandra J. Gray,



Judith A. Hewankorn, Alicia M. Gray, and Leonard W. Gray. Nate also



has four daughters, a son, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A visitation was held Friday, June 12 at Foster Funeral Home in



St. Ignatius, MT with funeral services at 3:00 PM at the St. Ignatius



Longhouse. Burial will follow at Ronan Cemeteries.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store