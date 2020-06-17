Or Copy this URL to Share

1930- 2020 Onesimo Gonzales, 90, of Saratoga died June 12. Onesimo "Onie" Gonzales, 90, of Saratoga WY passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Services will be held on Friday June 19th 2020 at 11am at Platte Valley Christian center, 111 N 7th St Saratoga WY 82331. Flowers can also be sent to the same address.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store