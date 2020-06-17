Onesimo Gonzales
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Onesimo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1930- 2020 Onesimo Gonzales, 90, of Saratoga died June 12. Onesimo "Onie" Gonzales, 90, of Saratoga WY passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Services will be held on Friday June 19th 2020 at 11am at Platte Valley Christian center, 111 N 7th St Saratoga WY 82331. Flowers can also be sent to the same address.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rawlins Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jacoby Funeral Home
702 W Walnut St
Rawlins, WY 82301
(307)324-2611
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved