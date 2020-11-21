1/
Peggy Louise Kirk
1962 - 2020
Peggy Louise (Babcock) Kirk 1962- 2020 Peggy was born on March 23, 1962 to Ernest & Frances Babcock. Siblings include Ernest Babcock, Jr., Steve & Sue Babcock, Earl & Deb Babcock, Frances Delmolino, James & Sharon Leech with numerous nieces and nephews.

She married Terry E. Kirk on June 14, 1999.

She was employed at City Market for 30 years. She was a homemaker, collector, wonderful sister and loving wife. She will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by brother, William Dean Babcock; brother-in-law, Alan Delmolino, and parents Ernest and Frances Babcock.

She is survived by her husband, Terry E. Kirk.

Services will be on Monday, November 23rd at the Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Rawlins Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel
