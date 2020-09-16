1/
Penni Lorraine Sager
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penni Lorraine Sager 1948- 2020 Penni Lorraine Sager passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Penni was born on May 1, 1948 in Lander, Wyoming to Russell Sager and Leola Doane. She lived with her grandparents Pete and Pluma Facinelli.

She move to Hanna in 1976, worked for Arch Minerals as a heavy equipment operator, mostly truck driver, and retired from Arch twice. She loved Elvis Presley, Indian (Native American), and tigers.

Survivors include her son, Larry LaWayne DeWitt of Hanna and living in Gillette, brothers LaWayne Bush, Darren Sager, and Russell Sager, and sister Shirley Sager.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rawlins Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved