Rebecca A Santistevan 1924- 2020 Rebecca Santistevan of Rawlins, Wyoming passed away September 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born July 25, 1924 in Costilla, New Mexico to Alfredo Arellano and Rosenda Vigil. She married Joe Santistevan in Costilla, New Mexico on July 20, 1944. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1945.



She is survived by her sons, Joe A. Santistevan, James (Virginia) Arellano, and Dan (Inez) Arellano; brother Gilbert (Glenda) Arellano and sister Victoria (David) Romero; grandkids Sabrina, Gianna, Angela, Mark, Stephanie, Tanya and numerous great-grandkids.



She was preceded in death by brothers Evert, Reynaldo, Junior and sisters Mary DeHerrera and Evangelina DeHerrera.



We like to remember her as a hard-working mom who loved to spoil her grandkids, enjoyed working in her yard, and traveling.



Honorary pallbearers are Jordan Santistevan, Ryan Facinelli, Trenton Rodriquez, Raymond Arellano, Manuel Herrera, and Issac, Tapia, and Ken Arellano.



