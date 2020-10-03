Robert "Bob" Charles Eaton 1944- 2020 Robert "Bob" Charles Eaton was born on July 7, 1944 in Rawlins, Wyoming to Robert and Ialene Eaton. He died on September 30, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bob grew up in Sinclair, Wyoming with his sister Beverly May and brothers Ronnie and Gary Eaton. He loved ice skating on the pond his dad made every winter in the lot behind their house and playing the piano and the accordion. He went to high school in Rawlins where he made life-long friends including his best friend Larry Moore who spent the last week of Bob's life sitting with him and recalling a lifetime of memories.Bob's undergraduate degree started him on a life-long journey of higher education culminating in a PhD in school administration from the University of Wyoming. Bob decided administration was not for him and dedicated his life to teaching children. Bob met and married Sharon Coates while teaching in Rawlins and they raised their daughter Misha to appreciate music and to find adventure in everyday life. Although they divorced many decades earlier, they remained such close friends that they became roommates when Bob needed to return to Denver for medical care a year before his death.After more than thirty years of teaching, Bob retired to Reno, Nevada to live downtown along the river walk, continue his education, sing in the symphony choir and partake in his favorite hobby - gambling. He made wonderful friends who became his family away from home.He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Misha and Darin Westby, his dear friend Sharon Eaton, his granddaughter and grandson-in-law Amanda and Ben Escobedo, his grandson and granddaughter-in-law Colton and Jaime Westby, his granddaughter and her fiancé Brennan Westby and Tyler Long, his great-grandchildren Bennett and Collins Escobedo and Oliver Long, his sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Denny May, brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Mary Eaton, brother Gary Eaton and numerous nieces and nephews and grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. He is preceeded in death by his parents Robert and Ialene Eaton.Bob was a wonderful son, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be fondly remembered for his kindness, generosity, love of humor and sense of adventure. Because of COVID-19 the funeral will be limited to a graveside celebration of life beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Monday October 5 at the Rawlins Cemetery. For those who cannot travel for the service, a remote option will be available. Please send your email address to mishawestby@gmail.com if you would like to attend remotely.