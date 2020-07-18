Ronald Paris 1943- 2020 Ronald Lee Paris, age 76, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Overton, Nevada. He was born November 22, 1943, in Sinclair, Wyoming, to Walter Howard and Clara Edith Barnes Paris.
Ron was raised and educated in Sinclair and Rawlins, and later he attended college at BYU. He held various jobs throughout his life including Union Pacific Railroad, Cream O' Weber Dairy, Teleprompter (reporting the weather and sports events on local TV), Arch Minerals. For a time he ran his own electrical business in Dubois, Wyoming. He later worked for the Dubois School District and finally for the US Forest Service where he retired in 2009. Always service oriented, he served two terms as the Dubois Mayor.
Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved camping with family and friends and riding ATV's. He enjoyed many hobbies like woodworking and rock hounding. He was a member of the Elk's Lodge for 56 years.
Ron always valued his relationship with "The Sinclair Kids" and enjoyed their reunions.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Murle of Overton, NV; two step sons and one step daughter: Mike (Barbara) Clegg; Jamie (Galen) Hooker both of Rawlins, WY; Jeff (Marcie) Clegg of Saratoga, WY; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Christy.
Ron will be cremated and have his ashes scattered by his family.