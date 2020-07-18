1/1
Ronald Paris
1943 - 2020
Ronald Paris 1943- 2020 Ronald Lee Paris, age 76, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Overton, Nevada. He was born November 22, 1943, in Sinclair, Wyoming, to Walter Howard and Clara Edith Barnes Paris.

Ron was raised and educated in Sinclair and Rawlins, and later he attended college at BYU. He held various jobs throughout his life including Union Pacific Railroad, Cream O' Weber Dairy, Teleprompter (reporting the weather and sports events on local TV), Arch Minerals. For a time he ran his own electrical business in Dubois, Wyoming. He later worked for the Dubois School District and finally for the US Forest Service where he retired in 2009. Always service oriented, he served two terms as the Dubois Mayor.

Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved camping with family and friends and riding ATV's. He enjoyed many hobbies like woodworking and rock hounding. He was a member of the Elk's Lodge for 56 years.

Ron always valued his relationship with "The Sinclair Kids" and enjoyed their reunions.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Murle of Overton, NV; two step sons and one step daughter: Mike (Barbara) Clegg; Jamie (Galen) Hooker both of Rawlins, WY; Jeff (Marcie) Clegg of Saratoga, WY; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Christy.

Ron will be cremated and have his ashes scattered by his family. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com

Published in Rawlins Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
