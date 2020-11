Or Copy this URL to Share

07/02/1951- 2020 William Campos Nero, 69, of Rawlins died October 29. He was born on July 2, 1951 in Kiamba, Phillippines. Jacoby Funeral Home was in charge of the cremation.



