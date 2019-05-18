Kenneth R. Schumacher, of 120 Trexler Avenue,

Kutztown, Pa., was born April 10, 1942, to Robert C.

Schumacher, and Kathleen A. Heyer, in Albany, New York. He peacefully and quietly passed away at the Kutztown Manor, Kutztown, Pa., on May 16, 2019.

He got his basic education in Albany, New York, where he was raised. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Army,

doing service in Vietnam, and afterward was stationed in

Colorado for a period of time until he was discharged in January 1965.

He lived most of his life in the Albany, New York,

community. He spent a good number of his working years employed by an electric power company doing a variety of jobs including heavy equipment operation.

He was married for 29 years to Charlene Reno, who passed away in August 2004. Following her passing, Ken started a more serious search for Christian fulfillment and meaning in life. After his retirement he became acquainted with the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, at Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, and subsequently moved to the Fleetwood community. In September 2005, he became a member of the aforementioned church, which was important and

precious to him.

In April 2013, he was married to Mary Doolittle, of

Nebraska. He then moved to Nebraska where he lived for a number of years before returning back to the Fleetwood, Pa., community several years ago.

He spent the last few years being cared for in the

Kutztown Manor, where he passed away.

He is survived by three daughters: Heather and Stephen Babcock, of Niskayuna, New York, Nicole and Michael LaLiberte, of Troy, New York, and Kim Bullis, of Albany, New York; plus one sister, Lynn Waters; grandchildren;

nieces and nephews.

There will be a general viewing at the Mae A. Stump

Funeral Home, 117 W. Main St., Fleetwood PA, on Saturday, May 18, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, 1077

Richmond Rd., Fleetwood, PA, on Sunday, May 19, at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be at Memory Gardens in Albany, N.Y.

