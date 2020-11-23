1/2
A. Jeanne Francis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. Jeanne (Fantilli) Francis A. Jeanne Francis, 102, of Bern Twp., passed away Thursday, November 19th, at her residence from natural causes.. Jeanne was born in Reading, PA on July 31, 1918, a daughter of the late Pasque (Zanna) and Goivanni Fantilli. She was the widow of Luther V. Francis. A member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church Reading, PA 19602, she was a1935 Graduate of Reading High School, and was employed as a Clerk at Prudential Insurance Company Reading, PA., for 26 Years. She also worked at Tipstaff at the Berks County Court House for 15 years. She was a member of Holy Rosary’s children’s and adult choirs. Jeannie was an avid golfer and life member of Rich Maiden Golf Course and played in Ladies League at Willow Hollow Golf Course. Jeanne was predeceased by 6 sisters; Leeda Fantilli, Rose Goggins, Antoinette Straub, Mary Schuler, Santina Fantilli and Delizia Fantilli, and two brothers; Alex Fantilli, and Edward Fantilli/ Her loving niece, Dawn Tibbetts, cared for her when her dear husband passed away She is also survived by many other Nieces and nephews, great, great great, and great, great grand nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at Holy Rosary R. C. Church, 3rd and Franklin Streets Reading from 9-10 Am. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10 AM with interment in Gethsemane Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved