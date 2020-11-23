A. Jeanne (Fantilli) Francis A. Jeanne Francis, 102, of Bern Twp., passed away Thursday, November 19th, at her residence from natural causes.. Jeanne was born in Reading, PA on July 31, 1918, a daughter of the late Pasque (Zanna) and Goivanni Fantilli. She was the widow of Luther V. Francis. A member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church Reading, PA 19602, she was a1935 Graduate of Reading High School, and was employed as a Clerk at Prudential Insurance Company Reading, PA., for 26 Years. She also worked at Tipstaff at the Berks County Court House for 15 years. She was a member of Holy Rosary’s children’s and adult choirs. Jeannie was an avid golfer and life member of Rich Maiden Golf Course and played in Ladies League at Willow Hollow Golf Course. Jeanne was predeceased by 6 sisters; Leeda Fantilli, Rose Goggins, Antoinette Straub, Mary Schuler, Santina Fantilli and Delizia Fantilli, and two brothers; Alex Fantilli, and Edward Fantilli/ Her loving niece, Dawn Tibbetts, cared for her when her dear husband passed away She is also survived by many other Nieces and nephews, great, great great, and great, great grand nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at Holy Rosary R. C. Church, 3rd and Franklin Streets Reading from 9-10 Am. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10 AM with interment in Gethsemane Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.