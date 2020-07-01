1/
A. Solomon Hartline
A. Solomon “Solly” Hartline A. Solomon “Solly” Hartline, 85 of Oley Township, passed away June 30, 2020 in the Phoenixville Hospital. He was the husband of Bernetta (Mest) Hartline and they were married for 56 years. Born March 9, 1935 in West Reading, PA, he was a son of the late Arthur Otis and Elsie (Deturk) Hartline. His cousin Debbie also played a huge role in Solomon’s life, helping to raise him and guide him. Solomon was a 1954 graduate of Oley High School. He was employed by the Boyertown and Oley School Districts, where he drove bus for 57 years. Solomon always felt very honored to be able to drive the children and the children loved him very much. He was a member of Salem UCC Church of Oley, PA. Solomon was the head of the FFA and was one of two representatives from Pennsylvania. He learned from the early age of 5 years old, how to drive a tractor and farm. He proudly served with the United States Army and served in the Korea conflict. Surviving along with his wife; are his sister Alice Miller of Fleetwood and a nephew Glen Miller also of Fleetwood. A graveside service will be at Oley Cemetery on Friday at 11 A.M. , 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley, PA 19547. Contributions can be made to Salem UCC Church, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley PA 19547. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
