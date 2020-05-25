A. Thomas Snyder, 82, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in ManorCare Sinking Spring. He was the husband of the late Carolee A. (Myers) Snyder. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Earl and Lulu (Keeley) Snyder. He was a graduate of Reading High School and was a proud member of the United States Navy. Thomas was active duty from 1957-1959 on the USS Acadia and Chief Petty Officer for the Navy Reserve Seabees from 1972-1992. He enjoyed cars and spending time with his friends and family. In addition to his wife and parents, Thomas is survived by his children: Cynthia Tipsword, Reading, J. Thomas, Shillington and Lori A. Snyder, Scranton. Other survivors include 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Thomas is pre deceased by a son Christopher Snyder. A private viewing and service will be held in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 25 to May 26, 2020.