Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron Smith.

Aaron J. "Smitty" Smith , 97, of Bernville, died Saturday at 12:55 a.m. in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the widower of Sallie R. (Schrack) Smith, who died

September 5, 1993.

Born in Leesport, Berks County, on

November 24, 1921, he was the son of the late Aaron J. and Elizabeth (Gruber) Smith.

Surviving is a son, Larry J., husband of Betty J. Smith, of Bernville; and a daughter, Jane E., wife of Milford N. Hardick, of Bernville. Also surviving are five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth Ginder, of Bernville.

Mr. Smith was a member of St. Thomas Church of

Bernville. He was a member of the American Legion Post 732 of Bernville.

He served his country during World War II in the United States Navy. He retired in 1985 as a maintenance machinist from Bachman's Foods Inc., of Reading.

Funeral service is from the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, on Friday at 10:30 a.m., with his pastor, Reverend Dr. Daniel Lute, officiating. Interment is in St. Thomas Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be expressed at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



