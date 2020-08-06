1/1
Ada I. Egan
Ada I. (Bechtel) Egan Ada I. (Bechtel) Egan, 96, formerly of Leesport, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at The Garden at Stevens. She was the wife of the late Harvey S. Egan who died in 1977. Ada, a daughter of the late Harvey and Eva (Schware) Bechtel, was born in Robesonia. She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen F. Dissinger, Ephrata; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, James B. Egan; a half-brother, Daniel Bechtel; a sister, Harriet Mease; and a half-sister, Annie Benshoff. She was a member of Bern Lutheran Church. Ada graduated in 1941 from Robesonia High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and baking at the Bern Church. She worked at Berks Heim as a cook until retiring in 1996. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00AM, Monday, Aug. 10th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Services and a graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bern Lutheran Church, 3196 Bernville Rd., Leesport, PA 19533. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
