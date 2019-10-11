Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groff - High - Eckenroth Funeral Home
145 West Main St.
New Holland, PA 17557
717-354-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for ADA REIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADA REIFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADA REIFF Obituary
Ada S. Reiff Ada S. Reiff, 93, of 2346 Division Hwy., Ephrata, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Fleetwood. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey S. Fox in 1978 and her second husband, Elam M. Reiff in 1999. Born in West Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Eli and Lizzie (Sauder) Shirk. A homemaker, she was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. Surviving are three children: Leon S. Fox, Denver, Marlin S. married to Esther (Zimmerman) Fox, Owen, WI, Edna S. married to Ivan Martin, Jr., Fleetwood, a daughter-in-law Mary Z. (Leid) Fox, Ephrata, a son-in-law Daniel married to Erla (Reiff) Zimmerman, Shippensburg, seven step-children: Alta widow of Paul Rissler, Martindale, Mary married to Allen Zimmerman, East Earl, Vera married to Walter Brubaker, Fleetwood, Esther married to Ben Oberholtzer and Lizzie married to Aaron Horning, all of Shiloh, OH, Paul married to Verna Reiff, and Edwin married to Emma Reiff, all of Leola, 30 grandchildren, 73 step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Alvin S. Fox, a daughter Esther S. Zimmerman, and three step-children: Martha married to John Zimmerman, Chester married to Anna Reiff and Edna married to Melvin Martin. Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at the home of Kurvin and Ida Mae Fox with further services at 9:30 at Groffdale Mennonite (Frame) Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the home of Kurvin and Ida Mae Fox on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries