Adam "Fasso" P. Leamy, 30, of East

Coventry Twp., Pa., passed away on

Saturday, June 22, 2019.

He was the husband of Kelsey (Brennan) Leamy with whom he shared 9 months of marriage. Born in Phoenixville, Pa., on April 6, 1989, Adam was the son of Anastazia (Kalin) Leamy and the late Paul Leamy.

Adam lived his life to the fullest in every aspect. He was a free spirit and made every day count. Adam's passion was riding. Whether he was out on the street with his C.B.R. 1000 popping some wheelies or hitting the track on his C.R.F. 250 you could always count on him being on 2 wheels. Adam's other passion in life was also his cars. Working as an auto technician he was working on pursuing his dream. Adam was always making modifications to his cars so that they went faster, sounded better and always had clean wheels. He loved to wrench and fix cars and he would be there to help others at anytime day or night. He was such an inspirational and positive person with an

absolutely infectious smile who made such a difference in so many people's lives. He will be deeply missed by his

family, friends, and dogs.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his siblings: Stephen Leamy, Jill Leamy, Katie Leamy and Stacey Leitz, wife of Brad; his maternal grandmother, Pearl Kalin; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Timothy and Janice Kulp; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ryan and Christine Brennan; his nieces and nephews: Corben, Alexis, Adrienne, Nicky, Jack and Emma; and his dogs, Lily and Evo.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., in the Family Life Center at

Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. A Life Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the

convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be

handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.



