Adam J. Winchester, 46, of Spring Township, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 3:20 am in Reading Hospital. Born in Amarillo, Texas, Adam was the son of Jerry L. and Marcia L. (Smith) Winchester of Spring Township. He was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church and was the director of operations for Helping Harvest Food Bank in Berks County. Adam loved his family dearly and adored his three beautiful children. He was a caring person and a great friend to many. Talking with Adam felt like you were talking to a lifelong friend, even if you had just met him. He was a multi-sport athlete in high school and his love for sports followed him into his adult life. Being a proud “Texan”, he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Adam loved getting together with friends to watch football, however it was more about being with friends than the football. As many friends have said with heavy hearts, “we lost one of the good ones”. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children Addison M. Winchester of Spring Township; Colin J. Winchester of Spring Township; Brooklyn D. Winchester of Spring Township and his brothers Madison L. Winchester, husband of Rebecca Winchester of Bernville and Dale J. Winchester, husband of Kristen Winchester of Spring Township. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Reverend Wayne Rissmiller will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Wednesday 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helping Harvest, 117 Morgan Drive, Reading, PA 19608 in memory of Mr. Adam J. Winchester. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020