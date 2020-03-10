|
Addamenia M. Bauman, 97 of Green Hills passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Green Hills Manor. She was predeceased by her husband Richard M. Bauman, Sr. Born in Chester County, she was a daughter of the late James and Marie (Koenig) Evans. She was a graduate of Reading High School and the former McCann School of Business, Reading. She worked for various businesses until joining her husband as an Office Secretary with the former Bauman Real Estate, Reading. She was affiliated with the Christian Scientist Church. She is survived by her son, David E. Bauman and his wife Susan M. (Miseyko) Bauman of Lake Forest, CA. She is also survived by her son in law Edward Kropp of Doylestown and her daughter in law Linda Bauman of Flying Hills. She is also survived by her grandchildren Peter Kropp and wife Tricia, Julie (Kropp) McKenzie and her husband Joe, Beth (Bauman) Schoener and husband Jon, Jenny (Bauman) Devage and husband John, Ted Carol and wife Terri, Austin Bauman and Melissa (Bauman) Perri and husband Nick. Also surviving are her great grandchildren Addie and Jake Devage, Will and Kitt Schoener, Brian, Amanda and Lauren Kropp, Aubrey Carol and Tesla Perri. She was predeceased by her son Richard M. Bauman, Jr. and her daughter Phyllis (Bauman) Kropp. Also her brothers James and Russell Evans. Services will be held in Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, Pa. (Exeter Township) on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends will be received from 10:30 am until 11:00 am. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to the Berks County Historical Preservation Society, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, Douglassville, Pa. 19518. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020