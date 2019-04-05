Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele (Fiorillo) Banks.

Adele (Fiorillo) Banks, 90, of Union Twp., Berks Co., Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Berkshire Commons.

Born January 28, 1929, in Caserta, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Fiorillo and the late Filomena (Zampella) Fiorillo. Adele was the wife of John Banks Sr.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church, Douglassville, Pa.

Adele was employed as a seamstress for H.D. Oritsky, Reading, Pa. She loved gardening.

Surviving are 1 son, John, husband of Robin (Fox) Banks, of Douglassville, Pa.; 1 brother, Joseph Fiorillo, of Montreal, Canada; and 3 grandchildren: Daniel, Adam and Sarah.

She was predeceased by 2 sisters, Pasqualina Malatesta, Victoria Feola; and 2 brothers, Michael Fiorillo and Andre Fiorillo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville, Pa., on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville, PA 19518.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



