Adele M. Schonour, 72, of Mohnton, passed away October 28, 2019, in the Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Born in West Reading on September 6, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Forrest S. and Esther P. (Sweigert) Schonour. Adele was a 1965 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, playing field hockey, basketball and softball for the Mustangs. She went on to graduate from East Stroudsburg University in 1969 with a degree in health and physical education. She was employed as a health and physical education teacher in the Oley Valley School District for 30 years. During that time, she coached the softball, volleyball and field hockey teams for several years. She also served as the statistician for the state championship-winning Oley Valley boys baseball team. As a member of Zion E.C. Church in Mohnton, Adele taught Sunday school classes for more than 50 years. She served on the Sunday school board and church governing board. Adele was active in other community organizations as well, through her membership in the Gold Leaf Association, Mohnton Women’s Club and the Mohnton-Cumru Lion’s Club. She was an original member of the executive board of directors at the Mifflin Area Y.M.C.A. A dog-lover and avid fan of Philadelphia’s sports teams (Eagles, 76ers, and Phillies), Adele spent many hours watching her favorite teams and even kept scrapbooks of stats from many years of Eagles games. Adele is survived by her sister, Joan L., wife of John Crossan, Mohnton. She is also survived by a niece, Julie C., wife of Michael Lyons; great-nephew, William P. Lyons; and great-niece, Bridget K. Lyons, Marlton, N.J. A memorial service to celebrate Adele’s life will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion E.C. Church, 57 N. Church Street, Mohnton, PA 19540. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019