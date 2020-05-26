Adele M. Stupp
Adele M. Stupp Adele M. (Keeney) Stupp, 76, of Bethel, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Neal E. Stupp, who passed away Feb. 8, 2016. Adele, a daughter of the late Cathryn (Frantz) Keeney and Earl Keeney, was born in Stouchsburg on Dec. 29, 1943. She is survived by two sons, Eric T. Stupp, husband of Patricia, and Kevin S. Stupp, husband of Margo; four grandchildren, Aaron, Ethan, Emma, and Lydia; and two great grandchildren, Freya and Logan. She was a 1961 graduate of Bethel High School and was last working as a Realtor. Adele was a member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Bethel. Adele was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be truly missed, but remembered always with love. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., PO Box 437, Bethel, PA 19507. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
