Adele Mae Stupp There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 10th at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, for Adele Mae Stupp who passed away on May 24th. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am and the service from 11am to 12pm with lunch to follow. Family is requesting masks to be worn by all attending and to follow COVID guidelines.



