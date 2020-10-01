Adeline Maack

Adeline “Lynne” Maack Adeline “Lynne” Maack, 95, died peacefully in her sleep with her daughter at her side on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Lynne, formerly of Pottstown, Douglassville and Marco Island, Florida was the widow of Herbert R. Maack. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late John H. Longaker and the late Harriett (Wentz) Longaker. Lynne was a graduate of Pottstown High School and received her degree in English and Spanish from Hood College, Frederick, MD. Lynne devoted her life to her family, service and volunteering. She held leadership positions with The Pottstown Hospital and Memorial Hospital auxiliaries, Family Service Association, Chester County Girl Scout Council, and Pottsgrove High School PTA. She was past president and on the advisory board of her local Junior League and on the Pottsgrove Council of Republican Women. She volunteered at the Pottstown Hospital and the Marco Island, Florida, Chamber of Commerce. She is survived by two daughters, Susan E. Maack- Addison, wife of David Addison, Reading and Nancy L. Evans, Tucson, AZ; two sisters, Barbara Leary, Pottstown and Carol Gavin, Ft. Wayne IN; grandchildren, Benjamin (Amanda) & Andrew (Ashley) Addison; Julie (Chris) Glasgow & Michael (Jackie) Kopson; and Scott Evans. Great grandchildren, Ashton, Adeline and Bradley Addison, Connor and Maddox Glasgow, Oliver, Maximus and Charlotte Kopson. She was predeceased by one daughter, Deborah Kopson, toddler brother, Richard, and brother John Longaker, grandson Blake Evans, and great granddaughter Skyler Glasgow. Burial and service will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 1188 Benjamin Franklin Highway East, Douglassville, PA 19518 or Hood College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 401 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.



