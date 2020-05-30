Agnes Bohner
Agnes M. Bohner, 88, of Exeter Twp., passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp. She was the wife of Jacob M. Bohner, who passed away April 29, 2002. Born in Reading, Agnes was the daughter of the late Raymond Adams, Sr. and Elizabeth (Ruesing) Adams. She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena RCC and she was a craftsperson with great creativity and deep generosity. Agnes is survived by her children: Rose Marie Rickenbach, Steven J. Bohner, John M. Bohner, Patricia A. Bohner, Raymond J. Bohner, Theresa M. Anastasi, and Dr. Cynthia M. Jones; her 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary E. Godfrey, and granchildren, Chris Mitchell and Timothy Rickenbach. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Catharine of Siena RCC Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mount Penn on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Zachary Wehr, Celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena RCC Chapel. Interment will be held privately in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena RCC, 2427 Perkiomen Ave. Mount Penn, PA 19606 in memory of Mrs. Agnes M. Bohner. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

