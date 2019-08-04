Home

Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
Agnes (Dietrich) Breidegam Obituary

Agnes L. Breidegam, age 77, of Fleetwood, passed away on August 3, 2019, at her

residence surrounded by her family.

Aggie was the wife of Leon R. Breidegam. She was born in West Reading, the daughter of the late Nevin E. Dietrich and Mary E. (Hilbert) Dietrich.

She had attended Fleetwood High School and graduated from Bryland Institute of Beauty Culture, Reading. She started working at different area salons until 1967, when she opened her own beauty shop where she spent the next fifty years, until her retirement.

Aggie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fleetwood.

She is survived by her husband, Leon; and children, Mark L. Breidegam, husband of Melissa (Snyder) Breidegam; and Beth Ann L. (Breidegam) Witman, wife of Richard Witman. Other survivors include four grandchildren: Ashley

(Breidegam) Ryan, Amber Breidegam, Benjamin Witman and Samuel Witman; and two great-grandchildren, Liam Ryan and Carson Christman; also a sister, Ruth E.

(Dietrich) Santucci; and one stepbrother, Lloyd E. Dietrich.

She was preceded in death by her stepbrothers, Ivan

Dietrich and Ray Dietrich.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 13th from

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Zion Maxatawny

Cemetery, on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Aggie's name to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street,

Allentown, PA 18103.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
