Agnes Evans, 87, of Reading passed away on Tuesday afternoon May 19, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Evans who passed away in 2006. She was a member of St. Mary's RCC. She went to Reading Central Catholic H.S. where she participated in both basketball and volleyball. She continued her love of volleyball over the years playing in both indoor and outdoor leagues. She and Charles also bowled in many leagues. Aggie had a great sense of humor and loved to play games and have fun. She loved bingo and could play as many cards as fit on the table. She also loved running bus trips to casinos in Connecticut and Atlantic City. She loved meeting people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Aggie held many jobs over the years, path paid and volunteer. She particularly enjoyed serving on the board and in so many ways at the East Reading Swim Association. But, mostly, she worked hard to raise her family of 7 children and love on all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She prayed for them all daily. She was always their biggest fan and made sure they all knew how much she loved them. She touched so many lives. Her life was one of meaning, significance and purpose We have all lost a piece of our heart. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Ann Woomer (William), Reading; Sandra Mummaw (Stephen), Lancaster; Debra Wizeman (John), Sugar Loaf; Catherine Lantz (Robert) and Michele Campbell (Allan), both of Reading and her 2 sons, Michael Evans, and David Evans (Debra) both of Reading. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Stephen Ryan Mummaw. An immediate family only service will be held at Auman's, Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township with a private burial in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A public celebration of Agnes' life will be held at a later date. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.