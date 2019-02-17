Agnes (Allen) Tait

Agnes I. (Allen) Tait, 97, formerly of

Reiffton, passed away on Thursday,

February 14, 2019, in Phoebe Berks

Healthcare Center.

She was the wife of Stewart R. Tait, who passed away on January 1, 1976. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Lewis Allen and Emma (Fisher) Schmidt. Agnes graduated from Mt. Penn High School in 1939 and worked for one year at the Red Cross in Washington, D.C.

Agnes is survived by her sons, Stewart R. Tait Jr. and

family; Hugh F. Tait and family; and her daughter, Barbara Ann McGlinn and family.

Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019
