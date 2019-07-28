Ahmera Sheree Rodgers was born on April 4, 2019 and passed away on July 23, 2019.

Our precious little angel will always be remembered by Mommy and Daddy, Shanice Towles and Wendell Rodgers Jr.; along with her twin sister, Tahera; and other siblings: Zekora, Quaydell and Wendell III; and grandparents:

Felicia Towles, Rosanna Bluitt, Latanya Graham and

Wendell Rodgers Sr. Ahmera also leaves to cherish her memory an aunt, Ciera; and cousins: Imani, Isabella, Armando and Jermiah; along with a host of family and friends.

She was predeceased by grandfather, Vincent Funchess. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family.



