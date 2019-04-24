Aidra Rose Orlando went to heaven to dance with the angels on March 17, 2019. Aidra was beloved by her father, David Paul

Orlando; her mother, Laura Ann Orlando; and her brother, David Michael (Little

David), of Frisco, Colo.

Aidra was loved and will be sadly missed by her love, Tim Kleckner; her aunt, Sue; the Orlando families; her

grandmother, Barbara Orlando; the Kirkwood families; her uncle Stephen Clifton.

A beautiful memorial was held to honor Aidra by her aunt, Lisa Wills, of Turnersville, N.J.

Laura, her mother, and Laura's son, Little David, would like to thank everyone who loved Aidra and who showed support and kindness at this difficult time in their lives.

Condolences: Egizi Funeral Home, 219 Ganttown Road, Turnersville, NJ 08012. [email protected]



