Aileen C. Tschiderer passed peacefully in her home at The Highlands at Wyomissing on June 23, 2019.

Married September 4, 1954, Aileen was the beautiful bride to the handsome Richard A. Tschiderer (1930-2009). Married 55 years, the loving couple brought to their world a family of four children. Aileen was born in Mount Vernon, New York in 1929. Growing up in Rochester, New York, she was the daughter of Dr. John F. and Mrs. Ethel Cleary. Her brother John B. Cleary and his family survive her.

Aileen attended Catholic schools earning a college degree from Nazareth College. Aileen and Dick started their family life in Niagara Falls then moved back to Rochester. Their path thereafter included Buffalo, New York; Medina, Ohio; Potomac, Maryland and ultimately to Reading, Pennsylvania residing, working and living a full life in Wyomissing for 40 great years! Throughout the family moves, Aileen held fast to the belief, "Bloom where you are planted." Aileen devoted her life to her husband and family and did indeed nurture a colorful bouquet of full life experiences for her family.

Aileen is survived by her four children: Ellen Feeney (Dr. John), of Olney, Maryland; Ann Wellock (William Jr.), of Wyomissing; John R. Tschiderer (Patty), of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and Jane Farella (Andrew), of Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Aileen is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren who shared countless family events providing a lifetime of enduring memories: Gregory and Emily Feeney; William III, Michael and wife Kay, and Christopher Wellock; Aileen R., John M. and Eric Tschiderer; and Richard and Sarah Farella.

Throughout the years Aileen was an active volunteer in addition to being a full time wife, mother and grandmother. She volunteered with the Christ Child Society, St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary and The Women's Exchange. Aileen loved spending time with friends, travelling, golfing and playing bridge, she was a very good bridge player. She was always present for whoever needed assistance and approached community involvement with a commitment to helping for the good. Aileen will be missed by many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Mausoleum. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of Aileen's giving spirit, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Church, West Reading, P.O. Box 6217, Reading, PA 19610 or, to the Richard A. Tschiderer Scholarship Fund at Alvernia University, 400 St. Bernadine St., Reading, PA 19607.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



