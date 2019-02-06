Alan L. Ernst, 69, of Adamstown, passed away in Reading Hospital Tower Health on Sunday, February 3, 2019, from complications from the auto accident on January 30th. He was the husband of Stephanie J. (Lesher) Ernst; they celebrated 44 years of marriage on November 29th.

Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Franklin I. Ernst and Betty J. (Bauer) Ernst. Alan was a 1967 graduate of Fleetwood High School. In 1974, he graduated from Kutztown University with a bachelor's degree.

Alan had been employed by Bemis Corporation of New Hampshire as a salesman. He later joined Gamber Container Inc. in Lancaster as vice president of sales and was also vice president of sales in one of their divisions, McClure's Maple Syrup of Littleton, N.H.

Alan had a hobby of collecting and manufacturing of cast lead toy soldiers. He would sell them at Renninger's Antique and Farmers Market in Adamstown. He enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycles, cooking and barbecuing on his Big Green Egg and traveling with friends. For Alan, the most important time was spending time with grandchildren and family. He will be sadly be missed by Lillie his Goldendoodle and best friend.

Alan is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Tiffany L. Ernst, New York City; and son, Matthew Ernst, husband of Jaclyn (Kachinski) Ernst, of Fleetwood. Two grandchildren, Carter A. Ernst and Bennett M. Ernst. He also is

survived by his brother, Scott A. Ernst, of Manasquan, N.J.

A visitation will be on Saturday, February 9th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170

Tuckerton Road, Reading, PA 19605.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Alan to either Good Shepherd United Church of Christ or , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-997. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.



