Alan Harmon Hodges
Alan Harmon Hodges Alan Harmon Hodges, 61, of Birdsboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Reading Hospital. He is survived by his wife Patty Jean (Panos) Hodges. Born in Owensboro, KY, Alan was the son of the late James Harmon and Carolyn Gay Hodges. He is survived by his mother; his sister, Cathy Jo Rogers; niece, Rose (Panos) Blinn; great niece, Poppy Blinn; and sister-in-law, Pamela (Di Sorbo) Panos. Due to the current health crisis, a private memorial service will be held. However, friends can view this Celebration of Alan’s Life online. Please contact a family member for the online viewing details. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 6 Fairlane Road Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements. An extended obituary can be found at www.beanfuneralhomes.com where the sharing of memories is greatly encouraged.

